Brighton and Hove Albion go to Kenilworth Road this evening for the first time since the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy area final defeat on penalties in 2009.

Danny Welbeck, James Milner and Jason Steele are all due to start against Luton Town, with Jacob Moder again on the bench.

There is still no place in the squad for Ansu Fati of Julio Enciso.

Albion beat Luton 4-1 on the opening day of the season at the Amex.