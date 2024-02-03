Brighton and Hove Albion take on Crystal Palace with Joao Pedro and Evan Ferguson up front.

Tariq Lamptey makes a rare start in defence and Ansu Fati makes his return from injury on the bench.

Bart Verbruggen is preferred to Jason Steele in goal in the match that is due to kick off at 3pm today (Saturday 3 February).

Palace manager Roy Hodgson is missing Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, two of his more creative midfielders, although new signing Daniel Munoz is due to start and Adam Wharton is on the bench.

Roberto De Zerbi will be keen for Brighton to bounce back from the 4-0 drubbing at Luton on Tuesday (30 January). The fans will be even keener and are expected to be in good voice.