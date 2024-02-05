More details of plans to light up a historic Brighton church have been revealed.

Brighton and Hove City Council has submitted plans to install 17 LED lights around St Nicholas’s Church in Dyke Road.

The plans have drawn objections from people concerned about the impact on bats, and those who have described the appearance as being like a “Benidorm disco”.

Now, the council has submitted a further document outlining details of what coloured lighting will be used, and when.

It says: “Lighting to be active from sunset to 11pm each evening. This would be a static, neutral/daylight <4,200 kelvin as recommended in BERS report. "It is also proposed to mark a variety of special events."

Some examples are using red white and blue static lighting on St George’s Day, Coronation Day, the King’s official and real birthdays and Remembrance Day

Blue and yellow static lighting, representing the Sussex flag, would be used to celebrate the feast of St Richard of Chichester on 16 June, Sussex Day.

A rainbow of static colours would be used over Pride weekend, blue for the Blessed Virgin Mary on Assumption and Annunciation Day and red and white on St Nicholas’s Day on 6 December.

The application, submitted by Liz Davies from Cityparks, says it wants to celebrate and preserve the 14th century church, and make it a “community beacon”.

One objector, whose details have been redacted by the council, said: “Installing this Benidorm style disco lighting in a conservation area is an appalling idea and is not in keeping with this dignified, much loved building, and its gorgeous setting.

But another, also anonymous, said: “Please approve this long delayed application. It will greatly add to the accessibility and attraction of this high-point in Brighton.

“The proposed lights are high-tech and could be used for colourful effects but in my opinion theyshould only be set to warm white.”