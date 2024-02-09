The public have voted for a new name for a seafront park in West Hove.

The winning name, Hove Beach Park, received around 23 percent of residents’ votes as the permanent name for the new green space being created through the Kingsway to the Sea project.

The finished park will feature a new outdoor sports hub with a café, public toilets and changing facilities alongside improvements to the facilities at Hove Lagoon.

Nine options for names were put to voters in an online poll, which closed on Tuesday, 6 February.

Councillor Julie Cattell, lead member for major projects, said: “Nearly 3,900 votes were cast and the clear winner is Hove Beach Park.

“That was the favourite with close to a quarter of all votes.

“This project is all about listening to and working with the community to make sure we deliver what is most important to them, so it’s great that so many residents have helped choose the permanent name for this wonderful new park.

“Hove Beach Park will start to be used as new signage goes up later in the year.”

The results of the poll were:

Hove Beach Park, 916 votes, 23.48%

Mary Clarke Park, 730 votes, 18.71%

Kingsway Park, 500 votes, 12.82%

West Beach Park, 424 votes, 10.87%

Sassoon Park, 420 votes, 10.77%

The Kingsway to the Sea project, mostly funded by the government’s Levelling Up Fund, will see work on the area from Hove Lagoon to the King Alfred Leisure Centre completed towards the end of this year.