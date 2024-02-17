Brighton and Hove Albion’s £8 million teenage signing Valentin Barco said that he was ready and raring to start life in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old has already played for Argentina Under-23s and was signed from Boca Juniors last month for a fee reported to be in the region of £8 million.

Barco, who can play in a number of positions on the left, has only recently travelled to Brighton and is unlikely to make his debut against Sheffield United tomorrow (Sunday 18 February) – even if he believes he could.

He told the Albion website: “I’m always ready. Hopefully, I’ll adapt quickly. Everyone dreams of playing in the Premier League.

“I’m very happy that I have taken the step to come and play in the Premier League – the best league in the world.”

Barco is the latest South American talent to end up at the Amex Stadium at Falmer.

He said that he spoke to former Seagull and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister before making the move and is hoping some familiar faces including compatriot and fellow 19-year-old

Facundo Buonanotte can help him hit the ground running.

Barco said: “The club showed a lot of interest in me. It’s an amazing club and there are a lot of young players here and lots of South Americans too. That’s why I came here.

“It is always great to have Argentinians or South Americans in the team as it helps you to adapt quickly. I spoke to Alexis and he wished me the very best of luck here.

“I’m a player that likes to attack, a very technical player. That is why I came here. I think it is the best style of football for me.”

While Barco may have to wait for his debut, Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi can call upon African Cup of Nations winner Simon Adingra at Bramall Lane.

But De Zerbi said that Joao Pedro and Jack Hinshelwood would be sidelined for some time.

He said: “Joao has started working with the medical staff but I don’t know how much time he needs.

“Jack Hinshelwood is longer than Joao. It’s bad news for him and for us because Jack could play full back or as a midfielder. We will miss him.”