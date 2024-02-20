Concerns that cycle hangars installed across Brighton and Hove are not covering their maintenance costs has led to a call to increase charges.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s draft budget includes £125,000 allocated for maintaining on-street cycle hangars which the Conservative group said were sold to councillors as “cost neutral”.

Now the Tories are calling for the weekly charge for a space in a cycle hangar to go up from £1 to £5 a week to cover their costs.

Any increase in price would involve negotiations with the service provider, Falco, so the Conservatives want any increase to be implemented as soon as possible after this year’s budget is passed.

Conservative leader Alistair McNair, said: “We in the Conservative group feel that those using these cycle hangars should cover this cost.

“An increase in the fee to £5 per week would more than cover the cost of maintenance and allow investment in more cycle hangars, if wanted by residents.

“Taxpayers should not have to fund luxuries like cycle hangars for other residents who are then getting a bargain deal for using them.

“It shows a lack of fairness when seen against a backdrop of cuts to services used by the disabled, children, the elderly and the vulnerable.”

More than 110 cycle hangars have been installed on the streets of Brighton and Hove since the scheme started in 2022.

When a public survey was carried out in November 2021, 500 streets requested a hangar. Areas with a high number of requests, limited cycle storage facilities and high levels of cycle theft were given priority.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten said that the scheme had been a great success, providing secure parking for more than 650 bikes – and with a long waiting list.

Councillor Muten, who chairs the council’s Transport and Sustainability Committee, said: “As a city with a high number of flats and many people without access to private garden or cycle space, the hangars have been crucial in providing a convenient, safe and affordable space for bikes.

“Affordability was factored in when the cycle hangar project was introduced and we have no current plans to review the cost paid by residents for hangar spaces.

“We realise that, in some areas of the city, the introduction of any more cycle hangars needs to be balanced with the availability of parking space and this will factor into our parking review process.”

A decision is due to be made at the annual budget council meeting which is due to start at 4.30pm on Thursday (22 February) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.