Pupils were told to hide under desks at a Brighton school today after it went into lockdown because of an unauthorised person on school grounds.

Scores of pupils are reportedly being taken home from Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) by their parents after the incident.

Unconfirmed reports from parents suggest that the incident, which is now over, involved a BB gun and a knife.

The school remains open and says that all students are safe to continue the day.

One parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “The kids were in lockdown, school took action quickly to ensure the safety of students.

“The children were told to sit underneath the tables and remain in classrooms until the situation was resolved.”

In a letter sent to parents, vice principal Ms Smithson said: “An individual who should not have been on the premises was seen on school grounds.

“The safety of all our students is our top priority and we took immediate action, ensuring the school was safe and secure and calling for police to attend.

“The incident was dealt with swiftly and we have been given the go ahead by police to get back to business as usual.

“Please be advised that further information will come out shortly but rest assured that all students are safe to continue at school the rest of the day.”

Another parent, Jack Moxley, said: “We heard about half an hour after it was over, so they dealt with it quickly.

“I’d much rather they lockdown the school first and then tell us parents after the fact.”

Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.