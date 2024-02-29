Brighton and Hove is to get more electric vehicle (EV) charging points after receiving two new government grants.

From next month, 100 new lamppost charging points will be installed and 20 new fast chargers for electric vehicles will follow in late spring to early summer, subject to Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) consultations.

The rollout will take the number of EV charging points close to 500, in locations which have been requested by residents.

At least 1,650 new chargers are expected to be installed over the next three years, after more funding from central government.

Almost 3000 electric and hybrid vehicles are now registered in Brighton and Hove, according to statistics from the DVLA.

Councillor Trevor Muten, chair of the Transport and Sustainability committee, said: “Brighton and Hove really is leading the way when it comes to providing an Electric Vehicle infrastructure fit for the future.

“The number of EVs is growing fast so we need to make sure we’re ahead of the curve.

“Many more residents, businesses and visitors are choosing to drive fully electric cars and vans as prices come down and the second-hand market expands.

“This funding means we can provide hundreds of new charge points for the thousands of residents and visitors who’ve made the switch to electric or will do so in the years ahead.

“Providing thousands more EV charging points will also make a significant contribution to achieving the city’s net zero goals of moving away from burning polluting fossil fuels, providing affordable, clean energy and improving air quality.

“By re-focusing and scaling up actions, we are working to bring about bigger changes and positive, sustainable benefits for everyone.”

The council says it will base sites for installation of lamppost chargers on requests from residents for EV points near their homes.

It currently has around 700 active requests from residents and it receives approximately 20 more every month.

This first group of 120 new chargers are funded by a government grant of £440,000 from OZEV (Office for Zero Emission Vehicles).

The grant from OZEV will cover 60 percent of the total cost of the new chargers, with EV charging operator Blink Charging covering the remaining 40 percent.

Additionally, the council was awarded £2.865 million from the government’s Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) fund last month.

This will be used to support the installation of at least 1,650 new chargers over the next three years, with consultation and feedback to take place later this year.

The council hopes to install the second round of new chargers in early 2025.

Almost 3000 electric and hybrid vehicles are now registered in Brighton and Hove, according to statistics from the DVLA.