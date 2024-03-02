A season which just a few weeks ago offered so much could well pale into mediocrity – as the Seagulls come a cropper at Craven Cottage.

Albion’s best hope of European football next season may be to actually win the Europa League, ironically this would ensure Champions League and not Europa League football.

The Seagulls were undone by two first half goals the first from Harry Wilson on 21 minutes followed by a second by Rodrigo Muniz on 31 minutes.

Albion had first half chances from Adam Lallana who turned well but fired over and Julio Enciso but his effort was also high wide .

The most concern for Albion Evan Ferguson once valued at over £100 million had at least three guilt edged chances with only Bernd Leno to beat the Irish striker fired wide or tamely at the keeper

Ansu Fati and Facundo Buonanotte both on as second half substitutes combined wlll to create Albions best chance but Buananotte’s effort hit the post.

As Albion searched desperately for a goal so Fulham broke forward and in stoppage time Adaman Traore nothed a third.

Albion next match is away to AS Roma on the Europa League knock out stages before Nottingham Forest visit the Amex next Sunday in the Premier League.