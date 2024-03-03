ALISON GOLDFRAPP – BRIGHTON DOME 2.3.24

I’m not actually sure how this happened, but within the first handful of years of this millennium I was already the proud owner of a trio of Goldfrapp albums, these being, ‘Felt Mountain’ (2000), ‘Black Cherry’ (2003) and ‘Supernature’ (2005). But I had strangely somehow managed to not see the electronic music duo of Alison Goldfrapp (vocals, synthesiser) and Will Gregory (synthesiser) live and in person, despite them playing at Brighton Dome on 3rd October 2005. I can’t imagine that I would have passed up the opportunity especially on account of their then current ‘Supernature’ album being their very best work!

Their fourth long-player ‘Seventh Tree’ arrived in 2008 and the outfit were promoting their new sound, which for me wasn’t to my liking and so we went our separate ways. ‘Head First’ (2010), ‘Tales Of Us’ (2013) and ‘Silver Eye’ (2017) albums passed me by and then in January last year Alison Goldfrapp was suddenly a solo act. I had missed my chance! I then noted at the time of last year’s Glastonbury festival that Alison was to play The Park Stage on the Sunday, so I decided to check her out via my TV. Blimey! I’m very glad that I did, her performance was terrific and it was as though she had been put into a cryogenic chamber as after two decades she didn’t really look any different. The performance was colourful and memorable and so she was most certainly back on my radar. Her debut solo album ‘The Love Invention’ had debuted a month beforehand, hitting the No.6 spot on the UK’s Official Album Charts. This body of work was just as good as the first three Goldfrapp albums.

A half dozen tour dates were announced in support of the new platter, with the final date seeing Alison back inside the walls of Brighton Dome this evening. This being as far as I can tell her fifth visit to Brighton and unusually all of the concerts have taken place here. Previous visits being (the aforementioned) 3rd October 2005, 13th November 2010, 29th March 2014, and 7th November 2017.

We arrive in plenty of time and check out the merch stall and the bar and then head on inside. First up was a DJ set from Paris based Mala Ika who is completing a trio of support slots this evening, having already entertained the crowds in Bristol and London. The support for the first three tour dates in Gateshead, Manchester and Glasgow had come from electronic duo Vangelis and Tareq who together go by the banner of Boys’ Shorts.

Before we knew it we were standing almost at the very front and at 8:56pm the house lights were dimmed and the intro tape started playing. Alison’s backing band, consisting of drummer Seb Sternberg and two keyboardists Evelyn May and Katie Dixon grace us with their presence. Then Alison joined them and as my colleague noted was sporting the Eva Perón look. She certainly looks the part and certainly knows how to hold one’s eye!

The quartet, all clad in black, kicked off with the first of no less than eight tunes from the latest platter – ‘The Love Invention’. This being ‘In Electric Blue’ which reminds me very much of the work of Georgia Barnes aka Georgia. It’s a decent start and I note that Alison somehow reminds me of Toyah Willcox. For added concert excitement there is a large screen to the rear of the stage and a few half spinning disco balls on the floor which radiate impressive lighting when hit by the white lights. The stage is then bolstered with a couple of dancers, who I think Alison referred to as Elizabeth and Berry. No wonder they arrive for tune two as it has a decent Hi-NRG uptempo disco beat akin to Giorgio Moroder’s work, this track being the title track from the current ‘The Love Invention’ LP. We were then served ‘Believer’ from Goldfrapp’s album ‘Head First’ from back in 2010, which Alison stated “OK, you know this one” and it was keytar time, which I’m such a sucker for!

It was next back to ‘The Love Invention’ with the arrival of ‘Digging Deeper Now’, which was initially slower than the previous number, but certainly benefited from some decent deep bass notes. After which Alison said “Let’s see those butts moving” and the heavily electro funky ‘So Hard So Hot’ was their next selection. By now I was having a really decent boogie and was extremely pleased with the way the night was panning out, despite two individuals very near me who were clearly both angry and tense for some mysterious reason, it wasn’t my dancing either. One of the security staff had to beckon the guy to have a word in no uncertain terms. It had the air of a jail scene when any moment it was going to kick off. This was most unusual for such a joyous occasion and I’ve no idea what they were even doing here as the chap was talking quite a bit and had his arms crossed for the duration of the performance.

Moving on….and it was time for the first of four cuts from 2005’s ‘Supernature’ Goldfrapp album, this being the glorious ‘Number 1’ with its Numanesque keys. A clear favourite of mine! Alison then stated “This is a song I made with Röyksopp”, this being the 2022 single ‘Impossible’. The vibrations from the metal floor plate I was standing on added to the enjoyment, as in not only hearing the music, but feeling it as well! It was big hitter time next with the arrival of the classic ‘Ride A White Horse’ which can be found on 2005’s ‘Supernature’ Goldfrapp album. As you would expect this went down rather well with the mixed age punters. A somewhat rarity followed in the form of the banging beat of ‘Beautiful’ which is to be found on the USA version of the Goldfrapp ‘Supernature’ album. After this enjoyment, Alison said “I’m gonna have a little sip of vodka” and then added that the next tune (‘The Beat Divine’) was “An ode to love, an ode to healing” and the slower beat (as compared with the past few songs) kicked in.

It was funky time again with the arrival of ‘NeverStop’ from Alison’s album, and what a corker this track is too, certainly made up my mind as to whether to purchase the album or not. On this note, there were strangely no copies of the album on the merch stall which was a tad disappointing, so I will order it online instead. For track twelve Alison said that there was going to be “another blast from the past, you’re gonna love it”. She was bang on the money as the Hi-NRG beat of ‘Alive’ from Goldfrapp’s 2010 ‘Head First’ album was performed for us. After which she said “OK this is our last one…sort of” and ‘Rocket’ from the same 2010 album, with its mid 1980’s Laura Branigan sound was played, with both Evelyn and Katie out front on their keytars.

The quartet vacated the stage and the punters bellowed and stamped for more and after a few minutes, we were rewarded with no less than four other tunes, the first of which being from the latest LP, this was Art of Noise ‘Close (To The Edit)’ sounding ‘Gatto Gelato’ which was ably kicked off by Seb on drums. Alison then arrived and was sporting a different top. From here on it the performance climbed up several notches, with the arrival firstly of ‘Ooh La La’ from the ‘Supernature’ platter, with both keytars out front again. The audience rewarded this composition the loudest show of appreciation thus far. It was now time for the only surviving number from 2003’s ‘Black Cherry’ Goldfrapp album, this being ‘Strict Machine’. The intro of which reminded me of The Rah Band’s ‘The Crunch’ and the hairs on my arms tingled with excitement. It was a truly excellent delivery and was awarded a deafening roar of approval from those present. It was the track of the night for me, but only just as the final cut ‘Fever (This Is the Real Thing)’, which can be found on last year’s ‘The Love Invention (Remixes)’ EP, was an absolute belter. The backbeat reminded me of Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s ‘Two Tribes’ epic and I made a note on my phone saying “chooooon!”. And that folks was it, our night had ended at 10:23pm and Alison said “Thank you so much everybody, you guys know how to have fun!”, and with that ‘The Love Invention’ tour had come to a close. It had been a terrific night out and I would most definitely see Alison playing live again!

Alison Goldfrapp:

Alison Goldfrapp – vocals

Evelyn May – keyboards

Katie Dixon – keyboards

Seb Sternberg – drums

Alison Goldfrapp setlist:

Intro tape: (contains elements of ‘Subterfuge’ from 2023 ‘The Love Invention’ album)

‘In Electric Blue’ (extended outro) (from 2023 ‘The Love Invention’ album)

‘Love Invention’ (from 2023 ‘The Love Invention’ album)

‘Believer’ (from 2010 ‘Head First’ Goldfrapp album)

‘Digging Deeper Now’ (from 2023 ‘The Love Invention’ album)

‘So Hard So Hot’ (from 2023 ‘The Love Invention’ album)

‘Number 1’ (Goldfrapp song) (from 2005 ‘Supernature’ Goldfrapp album)

‘Impossible’ (Röyksopp cover) (Alison Goldfrapp’s ‘Touch The Sky’ Edit) (a 2022 single)

‘Ride A White Horse’ (extended outro) (from 2005 ‘Supernature’ Goldfrapp album)

‘Beautiful’ (from 2005 USA version ‘Supernature’ Goldfrapp album)

‘The Beat Divine’ (from 2023 ‘The Love Invention’ album)

‘NeverStop’ (from 2023 ‘The Love Invention’ album)

‘Alive’ (Goldfrapp song) (extended outro) (from 2010 ‘Head First’ Goldfrapp album)

‘Rocket’ (from 2010 ‘Head First’ Goldfrapp album)

(encore)

‘Gatto Gelato’ (from 2023 ‘The Love Invention’ album)

‘Ooh La La’ (from 2005 ‘Supernature’ Goldfrapp album)

‘Strict Machine’ (from 2003 ‘Black Cherry’ Goldfrapp album)

‘Fever (This Is the Real Thing)’ (from 2023 ‘The Love Invention (Remixes)’ EP)

www.alisongoldfrapp.com