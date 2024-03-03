Hailing from Texas, Twin Tribes consisting of Luis Navarro and Joel Niño, Jr. are an emerging force in the darkwave scene that turned heads in 2018 with the release of their sold-out debut album ‘Shadows’. They returned in 2019 with the ten-track album ‘Ceremony’ which showcased their progression as a band. Twin Tribes who draw their influence from The Cure and Depeche Mode, have gained some serious credibility on the US live circuit playing alongside such acts as She Past Away, Clan of Xymox, ACTORS, Ash Code, and Kaelan Mikla.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the band to cancel all tour plans, they then announced a proposed welcome return in 2022 with the announcement of a European tour, which included 4 UK dates with the first of these to have taken place in Brighton on 8th June at The Prince Albert. But sadly once the duo were thwarted due to visa application issues. Not to be beaten, the guys returned to the studio and they have now unleashed their brand new 10 song ‘Pendulum’ album which dropped on 26th January this year. It’s fair to say that it’s an absolute corker and it keeps selling out and having to be repressed a number of times in different coloured vinyl already. Check it out on their Bandcamp page HERE.

In support of this new album Twin Tribes have announced a forthcoming mammoth UK and European tour which will see them play 37 dates across the continent beginning in Belgium on 25th August, and then they follow that with 4 UK dates, Bristol, Manchester, London and the first of those here in Brighton on Monday 26th August where they will be thrilling punters at The Hope & Ruin. Purchase your concert tickets for this gig HERE.

www.twin-tribes.com

Support will be coming from the exciting goth-pop duo WINGTIPS who are signed to Toronto-based Artoffact Records. The duo comprises Chicago-goth mainstays Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon. They produce unforgettable music that has already captured the attention of media and festival taste-makers alike.

Their debut release ‘Greyarea’ was unleashed to an unsuspecting world back at the tail end of 2016. They dropped their debut album ‘Exposure Therapy’ in mid 2019, which was followed by their second long player ‘Cutting Room Floor’ in 2021, and with ‘Remixes’ dropping in October last year. It is said that they inject electronic elements into their work that would be at home on records by OMD, as well as a refreshing mix of synthpop, darkwave, and goth, which will appeal to fans of Cold Cave, The Twilight Sad, and Lycia.

Check them out on Bandcamp.