Two dogs which got into trouble in the sea off Hove beach managed to hitch a ride from a paddle boarder who brought them safely to shore.

Brighton RNLI were also called to help the hounds, who were about 300m away from the beach by the King Alfred and heading to sea on Sunday morning.

The lifeboat also helped search for a possible swimmer reported by the public which, after investigation, turned out to be a seal.

The two callouts came at 9.50am, as they were starting a planned exercise, which had to be abandoned.

At 10.13am the coastguard confirmed the dogs were safely back on shore.

Brighton RNLI volunteer helm Ben Hylands explained: ‘As we were starting our Sunday training and meeting our new station chairman for the first time the urgent tasking came through for us to assist with two dogs and a person in the water in Hove.

“We launched swiftly and were on scene in minutes to find our colleagues at Brighton Seafront Office had just moments before assisted a paddle boarder who fetched the dogs back to shore.

“As we made our best speed to the scene, as helm, I was contemplating what would be needed first and if there could be more people in the water. You never really know what you are going to be confronted with when you arrive on scene, especially when animals are involved.”