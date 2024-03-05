Police arrested two suspected car thieves in Peacehaven after a chase last night (Monday 4 March) and recovered a Range Rover that had been reported as stolen.

Sussex police said today: “Two men have been arrested after police tracked down a stolen vehicle in Peacehaven.

“The Range Rover Sport SVR was reported stolen from an address in Lewes Road, Eastbourne, at around 8.45pm on Monday (4 March).

“Officers from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU) made efforts to stop the vehicle but the driver made off.

“A pursuit was authorised, supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) and other force resources, including the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU).

“The stolen vehicle was located a short while later in Peacehaven.

“A 31-year-old man, from Newhaven, was arrested nearby on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, failing to stop when required by police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

“A 32-year-old man, from Newhaven, was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop when required by police and dangerous driving.

“They both remain in custody at this time.

“The stolen vehicle was recovered for forensic examination and the investigation is ongoing.”