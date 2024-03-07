Two Brighton and Hove Albion fans have been stabbed in Rome ahead of a Europa League match.

The PA news agency understands the pair were taken to hospital with minor injuries and have since been discharged.

Brighton are due to play Roma in the last 16 of the competition on Thursday.

Italian news site La Repubblica said the two fans, aged 28 and 29, received stab wounds to the legs when they were attacked just after midnight on Thursday by a group of seven people wearing masks.

The pair reportedly had their wallets and documents stolen.

They were found bleeding on the ground by a restaurant worker, La Repubblica said.

The news site said the 28-year-old was taken to San Giovanni hospital after he suffered three stab wounds to his left thigh, while the 29-year-old was taken to the Umberto I Polyclinic after being stabbed several times in the right thigh.

PA understands police liaison officers and the British Consulate have contacted the club about the incident.