The first wave of artists for the brand new ‘Homegrown Festival’ has been announced today, including 2024’s headliners, The Wytches, as well as a whole host of other amazing Brighton artists.

A limited amount of £10 early bird tickets are on sale right now via the new website. Visit www.homegrownbrighton.co.uk.

Up until now, Brighton hasn’t had a Multi Venue Festival that celebrates JUST the local scene, but now from today that’s about to change.

The ‘Homegrown Festival’ has successfully come together via a small group of local venues who set up Music Venues Alliance Brighton. The group was formed to help all the Grassroots Music Venues (GMV’s) in the City deal with the unique issues that they face as Live Music Spaces. Music Venues Alliance Brighton (MVAB) has been able to help a number of GMVs fight off planning applications, by offering advice and support with contacting the right people quickly and helping to mount campaigns. This has certainly been really helpful with all the venues working together and benefitting from the results.

This was all made possible with a small amount of funding from Brighton & Hove City Council.

The funding has also allowed MVAB to create ‘Homegrown’ so that they can REALLY showcase how GMVs and bands work together to create the vibrant and healthy scene that we are lucky to have here in Brighton.

MVAB also secured some extra funding from Music Venue Trust who have been an enormous help to all of the venues. The service they offer to GMVs is invaluable. It’s also their 10 year anniversary, so all the more reason to put on an awesome event celebrating what we all love and fight for on a daily basis.

There are also shout outs to some top notch local legends who have come onboard as sponsors in order to help ‘Homegrown’ get off the ground. Huge thanks goes out to Abyss Brewing, Small Pond and Conch Clothing for their involvement. MVAB would also like to offer a massive thanks to Fatsoma who built the ‘Homegrown’ website in days, so that they could sell the tickets through one place.

Let the fun begin!!

The First Wave of artists for ‘Homegrown’ are as follows:

Canned Pineapple

Complete Snake

Currls

ElliS-D

Frank & Beans

Flip Top Head

Glasshouse Red Spider Mite

h_ngm_n

Harper

How Long You Been Driving

Hypsoline

Ladylike

Maximilian

Moon Idle

Nierra Creek

Opal Mag

Rainy Day Cafe

Soft Top

Van Zon

Vascha

Wimp

Woody Green

