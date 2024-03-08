The vice chancellor of the University of Sussex has called for more kindness after armed police were called to campus over a row reportedly sparked by the conflict in Gaza.

A teenager was arrested for making threats to kill and malicious communications after an incident on Falmer campus on Tuesday night.

The 19-year-old has since been released on police bail until June while investigations continue.

This afternoon, Professor Sasha Roseneil wrote to students about the incident – the second this year in which armed police have been on campus.

She said: “This week a serious incident involving threatening behaviour occured on campus. Within 20 minutes of a report being made to campus security, police were on site dealing with the situation.

“As this incident is subject to an ongoing police investigation, I am not able to comment on the specifics.

“However, I cannot overstate the importance that the university places on keeping all our students and staff safe.”

She added: “Hatred, threats harassment and discrimination have no place at Sussex, whatever is happening elsewhere in the world.

“Such behaviours are fundamentally at odds with what I know to be our shared commitment to our Sussex values, most particularly those of inclusion and kindess.

“We are living through very troubled times, and many members of our community are angry and deeply upset by the conflict, violence and destruction of life and habitats in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories.

“IT is all the more important right now that we hold in mind our shared humanity, whatever the differences of belief, identity and lived experience there might be amongst us.

“We must also all consider carefully the impact of our words and actions on fellow members of the Sussex community.”

Armed police were previously called to campus on 7 February after reports of a man in possession of a kitchen knife. Although the man wasn’t immediately located, a 22-man was subsequently identified and arrested.

However, the investigation concluded there appeared to be no malicious intent and the man was educated on the dangers of carrying a knife in public as part of a community resolution.