A man was found unconscious and with serious injuries in a small park just off London Road, Brighton, police said.

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for the public’s help, asking for information and any security camera footage.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his forties was found with serious injuries in a Brighton park.

“Emergency services were called at around 2.20pm on Thursday (7 March) to a report of an unconscious man in the green space known as Fish Park, next to Ann Street.

“The man was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment.

“He has since been discharged.

“If you witnessed what happened, have information that could assist the investigation or have CCTV covering the Fish Park area, we urge you to make a report.

“You can contact us by using our online reporting form or by calling 101, quoting reference 666 of 7/3.”