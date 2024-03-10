A man has died in a basement flat fire in Brighton this morning (Sunday 10 March) and a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The fire was at a property in Preston Road and the A23 is closed while the emergency services continue to work at the scene.

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services are currently dealing with a fire inside a property in Preston Road, Brighton.

“A road closure is in place in Preston Road from Ditchling Rise to the junction of Stanford Avenue.

“Please seek alternative routes while services work in the area.

“A 50-year-old man has sadly been confirmed deceased at the scene.

“A 36-year-old woman from Brighton has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Inquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing at this time and anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to make a report.

“You can contact us by using our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting Operation Tunnel.”

Eearlier, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire in the basement flat of a three-storey building in Preston Road, Brighton, at 3.48am this morning (Sunday 10 March).

“Crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Newhaven, Bexhill, Lewes, supported by crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, used breathing apparatus an electric saw and forcible entry to to access the property.

“Pumping equipment and firefighting foam was used to deal with the fire.

“Unfortunately, their was one fatality and a female was taken in to the care of the ambulance service.

“The cause of the fire is unknown and a fire investigation will be underataken.”