Brighton and Hove Albion take on Nottingham Forest at the Amex this afternoon (Sunday 10 March) in a game that the Seagulls will be desperate to win.

Bart Verbruggen is down to play in goal, with Ansu Fati, Carlos Baleba and Pervis Estupinan all due to start as the Albion look to get some momentum back in to their season.

Jakub Moder is also in a starting line up that includes Evan Ferguson and Simon Adingra.

With a win, Albion could go as high as seventh.