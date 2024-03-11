A woman has been released on police bail after being arrested following the death of a man in a fire in a basement flat in Brighton yesterday morning (Sunday 10 March).

Sussex Police said today: “On Sunday (10 March) at around 3.50am, emergency services responded to reports of a fire in the basement flat of a property in Preston Road, Brighton.

“East Sussex Fire and Rescue entered the building and a man and woman were recovered from the basement flat.

“After both were treated at the scene by paramedics, the man, a 50-year-old, from Brighton, was sadly pronounced deceased.

“His next of kin have been informed.

“The woman, a 36-year-old, from Brighton, was taken to hospital for treatment and arrested on suspicion of murder.

“Following her discharge from hospital, she was transported to custody for interview and then released on bail.

“The road closure has now been lifted between Ditchling Rise and the junction of Stanford Avenue with traffic resuming as usual.

“Inquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of the fire, and we continue to appeal for any information that may assist our enquiries.

“You can contact us by using our online reporting form, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Tunnel.”