A primary school in Hove has been rated good by the official education watchdog Ofsted after a two-day inspection at the end of January.

Hangleton Primary School, in Dale View, was rated good in all categories – for the quality of education, for behaviour and attitudes, for personal development, for leadership and management and for early years provision.

As a result, the school – a larger than average primary – was given an overall rating of good, as it was when last inspected in June 2018.

In a section headed, “What does the school need to do to improve?” Ofsted’s report said: “Assessment in some foundation subjects needs refining.

“Consequently, staff do not have a precise understanding of the gaps in pupils’ learning. The school should help staff to check pupils’ understanding carefully and use this information to inform their future teaching so that pupils are supported to achieve highly across the curriculum.”

The rest of the report was full of praise. It said: “The school’s ethos of ‘Together we respect, we inspire, we achieve’ is realised from Reception to Year 6. Pupils like school and enjoy learning.

“There are warm relationships between staff and pupils. Older pupils are positive role models for younger children. One pupil described it as ‘a school where it is easy to make friends’.

“Leaders and staff are ambitious for pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils live up to these expectations. They are keen to learn and work hard.

“The school prioritises providing a range of experiences for pupils, such as the residential trip to Hindleap Warren.

“Pupils talk about such events with excitement and enthusiasm. Pupils also enjoy leadership opportunities, such as being a school councillor or play leader.

“The curriculum is coherently designed and ambitious. In most subjects, leaders have identified the precise knowledge and skills they want pupils to learn from Reception onwards. This is particularly precise in mathematics and science.

“Leaders are mindful of adapting the provision for the higher than average proportion of disadvantaged pupils in the school and providing the additional support they need to help them achieve well.

“The school identifies pupils with SEND quickly and ensures that these pupils get the additional support they need.

“The school works with outside agencies to help staff understand how to support pupils’ specific needs effectively. Pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, are generally achieving well.

“The school prioritises the teaching of reading. This begins as soon as children start in Reception. Children are introduced to a range of interesting stories, poems and rhymes that get them interested in books.

“This continues through the school, so older pupils develop a deep love of reading. Well-trained staff deliver the school’s phonics programme effectively.

“Staff have consistently high expectations for pupils’ behaviour. In lessons, pupils are focused and engaged.

“Leaders continue to work with pupils and families to improve attendance. If any pupils have barriers to their attendance, leaders work closely with families to address these in supportive and effective ways.

“Leaders at all levels work diligently to improve the school further.”

Three inspectors spent two days at Hangleton – on Tuesday 30 January and Wednesday 31 January.

They spoke to executive head teacher Emma Lake, who also has responsibility for Benfield, in Portslade, as well as other senior leaders, governors, staff and pupils.

Ofsted said that the school had 412 children on the roll from 4 to 11 years old.

To read the Ofsted report in full, click here.