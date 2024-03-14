Changes in the way that the council is run will bring in a system linked to a string of catastrophic decisions taken behind closed doors, according to opposition leader Steve Davis.

The Green councillor criticised the proposed switch from decision-making by committee – a system that involves all councillors – to a new model with most decisions taken by one or more members of a 10-person cabinet.

The Labour leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, Bella Sankey, hit back at Councillor Davis’s analysis.

Councillor Sankey said that Green and Conservative councillors had made the disastrous decision to broker the i360 loan by committee.

Councillor Davis said that the council should hold a referendum before adopting a “leader and cabinet” set up.

A petition signed by 5 per cent of voters in Brighton and Hove – or 10,0002 people – could require the council to hold a referendum.

A referendum cold cost about £400,000 unless it took place alongside another election such as the police and crime commissioner election in May or the general election that is due within a year.

Councillor Davis said: “A couple of things that bother me is if you look at Nottingham, Northampton, Croydon, Woking, Thurrock, Slough and Birmingham, these councils face awful challenges.

“All seven also share a strong leader and cabinet system where they’ve been allowed to go and make catastrophic financial decisions behind closed doors.”

He and Conservative leader Alistair McNair voted against the council being run by a cabinet rather than committees at a Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee meeting at Hove Town Hall this evening (Thursday 14 March). The cabinet is expected to be set up in May.

Councillor Sankey said: “As part of the planned move to a cabinet system, we will launch a consultation on the public engagement aspects of the new model, including a range of options from citizen assemblies to cabinet question times.

“Our arrangements for full council will remain the same. A cabinet system will mean we publish a forward plan of council decisions, it will bring our decision-making together and reduce siloed working.”

The proposed cabinet would meet monthly while two scrutiny committees – a People Overview and Scrutiny Committee and a Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee – would be able to review decisions.

Councillor McNair asked why there would be 10 cabinet members when the council was cutting the number of directorates to four from five.

He also asked why just two scrutiny committees were proposed – and said: “There’ll be an election in three years’ time. How will the cabinet system work in a ‘no overall control’ council when that happens? That’s an important question.”

The council’s legal chief Abraham Ghebre-Ghiorghis said that two scrutiny committees was in line with most local authorities, with much of the work going through “ad-hoc panels” for specific issues.

He said: “Even in a council with no overall control, you can make a cabinet system work where most decisions are made by a cabinet set up on a cross-party basis.

“It’s not natural which is why we had a committee system while we were in no overall control.

Anusree Biswas Sasidharan, a co-opted member of the Strategy, Finance and City Regeneration Committee, was enthusiastic about the potential for involvement from the community and voluntary sector in the overview and scrutiny committees.

She said: “The involvement of the voluntary sector has been just second to none. I think that’s a testament to the culture of Brighton and Hove how wonderful that involvement is.

“I’ve enjoyed the committee system but I hope for all of the voluntary sector, if there is a formalised way they could be involved, I think that would be of great value to bring different communities to the fore.”

The council has set up a new web page called Your Voice to consult the public about ways to include people in decision-making.

The proposed arrangements include asking questions at meetings of the full council and cabinet, presenting petitions to the council and asking questions at overview and scrutiny committee meetings.

Proposals in the consultation include cabinet member question times and citizen assemblies.

Other suggestions include structured events with discussions aimed at reaching a goal, digital engagement using the new Your Voice web page for online discussion and in-person events to discuss a range of views.