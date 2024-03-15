A developer who has been ordered to restore his pub’s green tiles has submitted plans to put them back – at the same time as alternate plans to put them on a different part of the building.

Charlie Southall ripped off and smashed many of the Montreal Arms’ green tiles in April 2022, and was subsequently ordered to put them back by Brighton and Hove City Council.

The deadline is this July – and this month, he submitted two applications with differing solutions.

One, as Brighton and Hove News reported yesterday, replaces the existing tiles with brown render and puts new green tiles on the first floor frontage

But another application, submitted at the same time, proposes replacing the tiles with an “exact replica” of the existing tile scheme.

However, it says that the majority of the tiles will need to be removed and replaced so repairs to the underlying structure can be made.

Both applications ask for permission for a change of use from a pub to a commercial unit.

The application, written by Mr Southall’s company Dragonfly Architectural Services, says: “The degradation of the tiles presents an ongoing issue as the steel structures underneath continue to expand, leading to further cracking if left unattended.

“Replacing the tiled facade without addressing the underlying issue will inevitably lead to any new tiles becoming delaminated and damaged.

“At this stage, our primary focus is to reinstate the tiled facade following essential works.

“Our approach aims to ensure that the restoration work ensures that the building is brought back into use, is fit for purpose and that replacement time survive.”

Neither application addresses the council’s recently implemented policy of not allowing a chance of use for public houses unless the applicant can demonstrate it has been marketed at a reasonable rate for two years.