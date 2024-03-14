The owner of a Brighton pub ordered to replace its distinctive green tiles has submitted plans to renovate it and turn it into a cafe or shop.

Charlie Southall wants to flip the placement of green tiles to the upper half of the Montreal Arms, replacing the existing tiles with brown render.

The changes, described in the application as a “visionary scheme”, are said to be necessary because of extensive damage to the facade of the Albion Hill building, which is said to be in “serious disrepair”.

The application says: “We acknowledge the property’s local listing and Brighton and Hove City Council’s directive regarding tile replacement.

“However, due to the necessary works and extensive damage to the current tiled facade, the focus must now shift to an entirely new facade.

“We feel that by replicating the green tiled facade on the upper portion of the building, instead of at ground level, the entire facade of the building is considered.

“Currently, the upper portion of the building’s facade is unsightly.

“It is noteworthy that the building is not located in a conservation area nor is it grade-listed; therefore, the existing tiled frontage is simply a material consideration during the planning stage.

“Therefore, we respectfully urge the council and local community to consider an alternative tiled facade design, which will enable the building to be suitable for a wider range of future uses.”



The application says that a patch repair would result in very few original tiles remaining and could lead to the neglect of structural repairs that are needed.

The lower part of the building will use a dark green render and replica corbels, cast from the originals to preserve the building’s features.

The replica emerald green tiles on the upper part of the building would be produced by Craven Dunhill, using “historically accurate production techniques”, and would emulate the striped layout of the original design.

The application also details how the ground floor commercial unit could be used, including a café, bakery, or co-working space.

The Brighton pub was made an asset of community value (ACV) after a resident group, the Friends of the Montreal Arms, applied to the council to nominate it for protection from sale.

If the former pub were to be put on the market, the ACV listing means it cannot be sold for six months to give residents a chance to raise funds to make an offer themselves – although that offer does not have to be accepted.

Mr Southall, who bought the former pub in February 2022, was issued with a stop notice by Brighton and Hove City Council after he ripped off its distinctive green tiles in March 2022, followed by an enforcement notice requiring them to be restored.

In July last year, a planning inspector dismissed Mr Southall’s appeal against the notice, and ruled that he has until July this year to put the tiles back up.

The council has also implemented new planning rules which state that before a change of use for a pub is agreed, the owner must demonstrate it has been offered for lease or sale at a reasonable rate for two years with no interest.