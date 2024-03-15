Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a collision in Ovingdean.

On Tuesday (March 12) at around 8pm, it was reported that a Volkswagen Camper van collided with a Smart car that was broken down on the westbound carriageway in Marine Drive between the Ovingdean roundabout and Brighton Marina.

The driver of the Smart Car, a woman in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. She has since been discharged.

A 39-year-old woman from Lancashire has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and for causing serious injury by careless driving.

She has been bailed while enquiries continue.

If you saw what happened, have dash cam footage or have any information to report, you can contact us via our online reporting form or by calling 101 quoting reference 1277 of 12/3.