Test bowler Jaydev Unadkat will return to Hove for the final matches in the County Championship, Sussex said this morning (Monday 18 March).

The club said: “Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce that India Test bowler Jaydev Unadkat will return to the club in 2024 for the final five games of the County Championship campaign.

“Unadkat joined up with Sussex for three of the final four County Championship games last season, having an immediate impact by taking 11 wickets at 24.18, helping Sussex to a third-place finish in Division 2.

“His best performance came against Leicestershire on his home debut at the 1st Central County Ground when he took six second-innings wickets while nursing an ankle injury to give Sussex a third win of the County Championship campaign.

“The left-armer tore through the Leicestershire batting line up in the final session of the final day as Sussex won by just 15 runs.”

Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace said: “We are all delighted that Jaydev is returning to the 1st Central County Ground for the final five championship matches of the coming season.

“Jaydev lived up to the expectation that not only would he show his class on the field but he would also be a fantastic person and be part of what we are all trying to achieve.

“Jaydev is a lovely guy who did everything he could to help our players and share his fantastic knowledge.”

And Unadkat himself cannot wait to get back to Hove, saying: “It was at Hove last season when we won a last-day thriller against Leicestershire that gave me a sense of belongingness to county cricket, and to Sussex as my home.

“When Farby offered me a contract this season for the last leg of the championship, I was sure I wanted to come back and hopefully win games with the guys.

“While my first county season was good, I can’t wait to be back and push for that promotion this summer which everyone at Hove is rooting for.”