Police are investigating after a vulnerable man was targeted by roofing scammers in Rottingdean.

Two men removed tiles from an elderly man’s roof last week, falsely claiming that his relative had hired them to do the work.

When the pensioner refused to pay the men and insisted on checking with his relative, they threatened him.

He also received abusive nuisance calls in the days that followed. Police have since taken steps to safeguard the victim.

Any information, including from those who have been targeted in similar circumstances, should be given to Sussex Police.

“Anyone who has any information that could help the investigation, or has been targeted in similar circumstances, is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 762 of 11/02.”