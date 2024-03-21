Sananda Maitreya, the multi-million-selling star formerly known as Terence Trent D’Arby, has announced his first UK concert in over 20 years and will perform at the ‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’ in East Sussex in July. Maitreya’s debut album ‘Introducing The Hardline According To Terence Trent D’Arby’ – which featured the smash hit singles ‘Sign Your Name’, ‘Wishing Well’ and ‘If You Let Me Stay’ – spent 9 weeks at No 1 and 45 weeks in the Top 40. Maitreya is widely regarded as one of his generation’s most exciting live performers and will appear at ‘Love Supreme’ on Saturday July 6th for what will be his only UK show of 2024.

Sananda Maitreya:

“I’ve invested a lot in English culture and English culture has of course given me a tremendous amount of inspiration. There was the consideration that, until the UK scene was ready to fully acknowledge me and the reality that I have existed in since the mid ’90s, that there was no point in me returning. But the time is right and I am happy to return and I’m excited about bringing my music and my new songs to a live audience. And I’m also excited about my new work “The Pegasus Project : Pegasus & The Swan” which will be released later on this year. See you at Love Supreme, even if we have to take the last Coltrane to get there!!”

Also on the bill for this summer’s ‘Love Supreme’, Europe’s largest outdoor jazz festival, are 2024 breakout star Olivia Dean, who will perform her first festival headline show on the Saturday night, and 10-time Grammy-winning Chaka Khan, who is touring in celebration of a milestone 50 years in music and headlines the Sunday night.

‘Love Supreme’, which returns to Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5th – 7th, will also present the legendary Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner Dionne Warwick, 70 million-selling US funk outfit Kool & The Gang, who this year celebrate 60 years since they formed, powerhouse UK vocalist Joss Stone, Brazilian pianist, composer, and bandleader Sergio Mendes, British R&B star Mahalia, US psychedelic soul band Black Pumas, US rapper and producer Noname, and London-based Australian soul singer Jordan Rakei, whose much anticipated new album is due out on Decca Records in 2024 ahead of a sold out show at The Royal Albert Hall.

A selection of the world’s most revered contemporary jazz acts will feature across the weekend including multi-award-winning US vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, visionary multi-instrumentalist, singer, and songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, who recently received a Grammy for her Blue Note Records debut ‘The Omnichord Real Book’, Mercury-nominated Scottish pianist and Jazz FM Instrumentalist of the Year Fergus McCreadie, Japanese pianist Hiromi with her Sonicwonder project, Blue Note drummer Johnathan Blake, the 8-time Grammy-winning US bassist Christian McBride, “fusion’s greatest drummer” Billy Cobham, who will be performing his Time Machine project shortly after celebrating his 80th birthday, boundary-pushing young drummer Roni Kaspi, vocalist Alicia Olatuja and bassist Michael Olatuja’s afrobeat-inflected duo Olatuja, Tunisian singer and oud master Dhafer Youssef, UK pianist Andrew McCormack featuring Kyle Eastwood, fiery US saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, and one of the UK’s most esteemed jazz singers Jacqui Dankworth.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

lovesupremefestival.com