A Brighton primary school has lodged an appeal against a decision to close the school taken by Brighton and Hove City Council.

St Bartholomew’s Church of England (CofE) Primary School has appealed to the Office of the Schools Adjudicator which has the power to overrule the council.

The governors of St Bart’s met this morning (Friday 22 March) and resolved to fight on, saying that the council had not done enough to explore options other than closing the school.

The council took its decision because fewer families with young children in Brighton and Hove has led to a growing surplus of primary school places.

School funding is largely based on pupil numbers but costs are mainly based around classes of 30 – so the spare places have left a number of schools with a financial deficit.

And St Bart’s is one of the smallest schools in Brighton, with a six-figure deficit, councillors were told.

A statement on the St Bart’s website said: “Following the council’s decision to close the school, the governing body met on 22 March 2024 and unanimously passed the following resolution:

“The governing body have considered the council report and the letter from the executive director providing representations on whether a referral should be made to the schools adjudicator.

“Overall, the governing body consider that the council have not taken sufficient steps to seek to implement alternative strategies to seek to avoid the closure of the school.

“We consider that the council has rushed into a closure procedure late in the school year and in so doing has placed an unreasonable strain on the whole school community.

“While further delay and uncertainty is regretted, the governing body wish the schools adjudicator to consider the proposal afresh.

“The governing body is also concerned that the council has not carefully followed the statutory guidance and our solicitors will provide further details to describe the errors in the closure process.

“The governing body remains committed to seeking alternatives to closure (such as PAN reduction and federation) which will improve its finances and to allow the school to remain open to continue to support the local school community it serves.”

The school added: “We now await the decision of the Office of the Schools Adjudicator to determine whether or not the school will be closing at the end of this academic year.

“Please, if you can, contribute to our Save our School Fund.”