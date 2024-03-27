A Portslade pub wants to let younger teens inspired by schoolboy darts star Luke Littler play in its leagues.

The Victoria, by Portslade train station, is not currently allowed to let any children in the pub after 8.30pm according to the terms of its alcohol licence.

Its owners, Punch Partnerships, have applied to vary its licence to children in playing in darts events can stay there until the pub closes.

Its also asked to allow all children under the age of 16, who must be accompanied by an adult, to stay in the pub until 10pm.

Zena Ives, manager of The Victoria, said: “Over the last couple of years we have seen a growing demand in 16 to 17 year olds wishing to take part in local league darts alongside their fathers, uncles etc and none more so since the success of Luke Littler.

“However we have been unable to facilitate having them on the premises due to licensing restrictions.

“Therefore we are hoping our change to the licence will be successful to encourage these youngsters to be able to join these local darts leagues and further their interest in this growing sport.”

Currently the pub does not allow unaccompanied children at all, and children are not permitted in the bar except to access the garden and toilets.

The application comes after British darts player, Luke Littler became a World Championship finalist at the age of just 16 in January, leading to a surge in the popularity of youth darts since.

After the competition, he told a press conference he hoped he would be an inspiration to other young people.

He said: “It is just unbelievable, I hope I have caught lots of young people’s minds to get on a board and just try it out.

“If they don’t like it that’s fine but I’d advise them to give it a go because it is a good sport and once you get into it you’ll always love it.

“If you love the darts why don’t you get on the board and try and be like me or one of the other top professionals.”