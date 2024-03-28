Three prisoners and three civilian staff suffering from food poisoning have been taken to hospital from Lewes Prison.

All six became unwell, with at least some vomiting, at the category B jail, in Brighton Road, Lewes, today (Thursday 28 March).

Other than the six, no one else was expected to require hospital treatment, a Ministry of Justice source said.

The BBC said that a further 10 or 11 people were treated inside the prison, with deliberately contaminated food – possibly a curry – being considered as a possible cause.

The prisoners and staff are all thought to have eaten the same meal and no one was considered to be in a life-threatening condition or seriously ill, according to officials.

The prison, which houses scores of prisoners from Brighton and Hove, was not in lockdown – and it is understood that the incident was not believed to be related to drugs.

But a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear support unit was among the emergency services vehicles outside the prison during the response to the incident.

The Prison Service said: “We are working with the emergency services to deal with a suspected food-poisoning incident at HMP Lewes.”

Eastbourne District General Hospital was temporarily “stood up to potentially receive casualties” but has since been “stood down”.

In a short statement, Sussex Police said that it was assisting the ambulance service “following the report of a medical incident” at the prison at around 12.30pm.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also said that it had been called to assist and was “currently working with other agencies and specialist teams”.

Maria Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, said that she was “concerned” by the incident at the prison.

On Twitter, she said: “Concerned to hear about the incident at Lewes Prison.

“Emergency services are on scene and it is important to let them deal with the situation in looking after those affected.”

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Earlier today, Eastbourne District General Hospital was stood up to potentially receive casualties following an incident at HMP Lewes.

“We have now been stood down. Care at the hospital has not been affected and continues to operate as usual.”