Spizzenergi is the band centred around the extravagant London-based vocalist Spizz. Throughout the years, the band has had a lot of names, from Spizzoil and Spizzles to the somewhat lengthy Athletico Spizz 80, but the music has always remained the same, a mix of punk’s energy and the futuristic vision of its singer, a man still hoping the future will deliver us from the miserable present.

The first ever UK Indie Singles Chart appeared on 19th January 1980 and the number one single that week was a mere 2 minutes and 17 seconds in length and had been released on Rough Trade Records in December 1979 and it stayed put for a further six weeks – that record being ‘Where’s Captain Kirk?’ by Spizzenergi. What a fabulous milestone for the band! No-one will ever be able to take that away from them!

Spizz himself is exactly what the music industry needs – a real eccentric, but loveable character! There’s just something very British about Spizz’s psyche. Battling on in his own inimitable style and not taking a blind bit of notice of what anyone else thinks. His amount of eccentricity within our British society overall is equally balanced in proportion with his vast courage, his mental vigour and his genius. I can’t understand why he isn’t based in bohemian Brighton, where he would no doubt reside within a folly or something similar.

Nowadays, Spizz and his eclectic Sputnik-esque crew consists of Luca Comencini (guitar), Ben Lawson (bass), Phil Ross (guitar) and Alan Galaxy (drums).

Their recent releases have included ‘Christmas In Denmark Street’ in 2020, followed up with a cover of David Bowie’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ in 2021, both singles mixed by Bowie’s long-time producer Tony Visconti.

Spizzenergi will be heading back to Brighton on Sunday 8th December, courtesy of ‘An Alternative Gathering’ promoters, where Spizzenergi will be performing at The Prince Albert. This time around, it will be an afternoon show as part of their “First farewell tour”, with doors opening at 1:45pm and the first support band on at 2pm.

