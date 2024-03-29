Volk’s Electric Railway reopens for the summer season today (Friday 29 March) on Brighton seafront.

The historic and award-winning attraction runs between a station just east of the Palace Pier to Black Rock and back.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Residents and visitors can once again enjoy the sights and sounds of our seafront on the world’s oldest operating electric railway.

“The mile-long beachfront journey from the Aquarium to Black Rock Station boasts beautiful sea views as well as a chance to take in the planting along the boardwalk, spot the renovated Reading Room and Temple and perhaps catch a glimpse of swimmers at Sea Lanes.

“To mark the seasonal reopening, staff and volunteers from the Volk’s Electric Railway Association (VERA) will be joined by councillors at the Aquarium Station and Visitor Centre for a grand unveiling of the ‘Railway of the Year 2024’ plaque.

“The award was recently awarded to the Volk’s by the Heritage Railway Association in recognition of the dedication to providing eco-friendly and efficient transport while also preserving the rich history.

“The award tops a year of remarkable success for the railway, notably celebrated with its 140th anniversary last August.

“Three other plaques awarded in recent years to the Volk’s Electric Railway and its volunteer group VERA will also be unveiled.

“The Volk’s Electric Railway will reopen to the public for the season from 10.15am on Friday 29 March and will be open daily until end September.

“Find out more on the Volk’s Electric Railway website.”