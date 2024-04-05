Councillors put a planning application on hold because they wanted more information about the scheme to turn a flat into a shared home.

M&S Property Development applied to convert a studio flat at St Gabriel’s, 18A Wellington Road, Brighton, into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) for five people.

The application went before Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee at Hove Town Hall yesterday (Wednesday 3 April).

The Brighton firm’s proposals include extending the flat into the void roof space by building front and side dormer windows and roof lights.

Labour councillor Julie Cattell said that there was a demand for “bedsits” and a need for this kind of home.

She said: “We do need low-cost accommodation – that’s what it is – for people who cannot afford to pay £1,500 a month for a flat. Yes, there are downsides. It’s a big property with lots of units in it.”

Councillor Cattell added that not much effort appeared to have gone into the application and she would have liked to have seen some internal photographs and visited the site.

Fellow Labour councillor Tobias Sheard said that he was “on the fence”, adding: “I am slightly worried about the design put forward.

“Two of the bedrooms will be significantly larger than the third bedroom. It does seem slightly concerning they’re taking one studio flat and turning it into a three-bedroom space.”

Another Labour councillor Maureen Winder said that the council should consider future occupants and their housing needs.

She said: “I know we need more housing and people are desperate for housing but they’re desperate for family housing or flexible housing, not little rooms in a box. I have grave doubts about this.”

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that the plans would provide cheap housing and she would support it.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald said that she had seen worse plans for a shared home.

Labour councillor Liz Loughran, who chairs the Planning Committee, said that she was not satisfied that the committee could make a decision based on the evidence put before it.

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey proposed deferring a decision until the next meeting and to give the applicant time to provide more details and internal photographs.

M&S Property Development has three directors – Eskandar Sharanizadeh, 68, Maryam Taghavi Khonsari, 63, and Shayan Sharanizadeh, 27.

Their application had the backing of planning officials, not least because there were fewer HMOs in the surrounding area than elsewhere in Brighton.

And the proposals were not expected to cause excessive harm to the wider building, St Gabriel’s, which is locally listed.

But nine out of ten councillors backed the call to delay the decision until the next meeting which is due to be held next month.