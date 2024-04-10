A former cub scout leader appeared in court to face 85 charges of sexually abusing 19 boys over 25 years yesterday (Tuesday 9 April).

Ian Silvester, 59, of Locks Hill, Portslade, denied each count as it was put to him separately at Lewes Crown Court.

Silvester is alleged to have met some of his victims through his role with the cubs in Hove and with St John Ambulance.

He faces trial on six counts of sexual assault, 47 counts of indecent assault and 27 counts of sexual activity with a child.

He is also charged with three counts of making indecent photographs of a child and two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at various locations across Sussex including Hove, Portslade, Shoreham, Lancing and Worthing.

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, remanded Silvester in custody until his next appearance on Friday 2 August.

His trial is due to start on Monday 15 October and is expected to last up to eight weeks.

When Silvester appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court before Christmas, Sussex Police said: “The charges relate to incidents that occurred between 1986 and 2011 across Sussex.

“During the time of the alleged offences, Silvester worked as a Scout leader, children’s nurse, volunteer ambulance worker, diving instructor, first aid trainer and babysitter.

“If you believe you or anyone you know has been a victim of offences linked to this investigation, please contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Gray.”