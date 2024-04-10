Brighton’s busiest bus route remains closed with a cordon around Boots this lunchtime after the shop’s roof panels came loose yesterday morning.

The road was closed by fire and police services just before 11am yesterday after loose metal was reported to be hanging from the Boot’s building, on the Queen’s Road junction.

The fire service said structures on the first and second floor of the building Boots occupies were made safe by crews, who left the scene by 3.20pm.

But today, the road remains closed. Fire services were awaiting the arrival of a building surveyor yesterday afternoon.

The Boots shop can be accessed by the Queens Road entrance, but footpaths are closed on North Street from Portland Street.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said yesterday: “Crews have now left the scene of an incident in North Street, Brighton, after stabilising the structure and making the area safe.

“Initially, crews were called at 10.51am on 9 April 2024 to reports of metal hanging from a roof on North Street in Brighton. Emergency services were called following a report that the roof of a business was insecure.

“As of 12.30pm crews made safe loose structures on the first and second floor level.

“A building surveyor attended, which enabled crews to gain access to the top of the roof area.

“We are still asking people to avoid the area, as North Street has been temporarily closed as police, highways and building control remain at the scene. The incident has now been left with the business owner.

“Traffic is currently being diverted away from North Street and we urge you to take alternative routes at this time.”

Sussex Police have passed the road closure cordon on to the council’s highways department.

Bus and traffic diversions from from Churchill Square to Old Steine are still in place, with some routes using a diversion along the seafront.

The loose roof panels are thought to have come loose in Storm Katherine on Monday night.

A similar road closure lasted for one day in November, when fire services secured loose roof panels from the same building.

Boots and Brighton and Hove Council have been contacted for comment.