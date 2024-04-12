A new film is being shot at Brighton’s second-finest Regency building, which is playing the part of a “tatty old mansion”.

Anna Chancellor and Roger Allam are among the 50-strong cast of Promenade, which started filming at Marlborough House last week.

It’s being produced by Electric Shadow Company, written by David Wigram and directed by John Jencks. The cast also includes Doon Mackichan and John Finnemore. The obviously very large cast also includes Richard Katz, Malcom Kamulete, Lily Loveless, Purab Kohli, Emily Coates, Bertie Caplan, Elsa Zylberstein, Alan McKenna, Rosie Day, Diana Quick, Charley Palmer Rothwell, Manpreet Bambra, Aoife Hinds, Vahid Gold, Jamie Kenna, Kola Krauze, Gala Botero, Emma West, Julia Watson and Andy Secombe.

The synopsis says: “In Brighton on the South coast of England, sharpened by the sting of sea spray, and mellowed by numinous light, a tight-knit community of oddballs and heart-felts live together in a tatty old mansion, the Fletcher Apartments.

“When a golden feather, the priceless antique mascot of the building, unexpectedly disappears, the residents have a mystery to solve. Will they find the talisman that previously bound them together, or will their community, now divided against itself, irrevocably unravel?”

Mr Jencks said: “Promenade is a community-led film with no single hero. It has over 50 characters and 12 stories, tied together with one overarching plot. It all takes place in a block of flats in Brighton and will be one wild ride.”

Marlbourough House on the Old Steine is one of a handful of Grade I listed buildings in the city, and has been described as Brighton’s “most important home”.

However, in more recent decades it has fallen into disrepair, and has been the subject of planning battles.

Its owner, Anthony Antoniades, was taken to court by Brighton and Hove City Council in 2018 over two enforcement notices against him.

The first was for making a series of changes including demolishing a porch and installing Velux rooflights, and the second for repainting the frontage with modern paint.

But both were dropped, the second after a retrospective application was approved on appeal and the first after an application to reverse some of the changes was approved last year.

In 2020, Brighton Magistrates Court was told he had spent half a million pounds on its upkeep and repair since buying it from the council, which used it as a tourism information office, in 1999.

It was put up for sale, but the Land Registry says it is still owned by Mr Antoniades, but since 2017 has been jointly owned by The Hanover Trustee Company Limited, listed on Companies House as a pension funding company.