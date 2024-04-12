North Street has reopened to traffic, three days after it was first closed because of a storm damaged roof.

The road, which most of Brighton’s buses use, reopened at about 4pm today, bringing an end to three days of delays and diversions.

It closed on Tuesday lunchtime when panels from the roof of Boots were seen overhanging the building on the corner of North Street and Queens Road.

Queens Road remained open, but Windsor Street, just east of Queens Road, was closed.

Fire crews made the scene safe enough for contractors, who then started work on Wednesday.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “North St and Windsor St are now open.

“The structure on Boots’ roof no longer presents an immediate danger to the public. Scaffolding will remain in place.

“Thanks for your cooperation and patience to ensure everyone’s safety and keep the city moving.”

Brighton and Hove Buses said delays were likely to continue for some time.