The number of applications to a primary school where the council wants to slash places has risen by more than 75%.

If Brighton and Hove City Council had cut the number of forms at St Luke’s Primary School from three to two this year, more than half of families wanting their child to go there as first choice would have been unsuccessful.

The school is on the verge of submitting its appeal to the Office of the Schools Adjudictor against plans to cut it from 2025.

Meanwhile, total applications across the city were up 2.5% from 2,224 to 2,280, and the number of children getting into their first choice school fell slightly fr 2,103 pupils or 94.5% to 2,084 pupils or 91.4%.

Head of St Luke’s Simon Wattam said: “Governors and staff at St Luke’s were extremely pleased to see the rise in applications to the school and to know that we will again fill in our 90 places in Reception this September.

“We are only sorry that we do not have places for all of the families who wanted to join us this year.

“It is even more clear now that the council’s decision to reduce the number of places at St Luke’s will significantly frustrate parental preference in future years, and this will form the basis of our referral to the Office of the Schools Adjudicator when appealing against this decision.”

Councillor Jacob Taylor, co-chair of the council’s Children, Families and School’s Committee, said: “With more than a fifth of primary school places currently empty and forecasts showing pupil numbers continuing to fall, more and more of our schools are finding themselves in a difficult financial position, without the resources needed.

“That’s because schools are funded on a per pupil basis. If they are short on pupils – they get less funding from government to provide the breadth of education, and support for SEND pupils, that they’d like to.

“This is why we’ve taken tough decisions in the best interests of all pupils in the city – including reducing the size of some of the larger schools. This will ensure other primary schools in the city are fuller, better funded, and more sustainable.”

“We will always endeavour to offer as many children as possible a place at their first-choice school – with 91.4% of pupils securing their first preference ahead of this September.

“Reducing admission numbers is the right thing to do and all schools are being asked to play their part to avoid future potential closures.”

The other schools which are appealing council plans to shrink intakes from 90 to 60 are Patcham Infant, which offered 79 places this year, and Goldstone Primary, which offered 90. Patcham had 70 first preferences and Goldstone 87.

The council has previously said it wants larger schools to shrink to ensure smaller schools can fill their places, as pupil numbers in the city have been falling – although this year has seen a slight increase.

All the other schools surrounding St Luke’s were also oversubscribed, except Queens Park, which was rated as requires improvement by Ofsted last year.

This school was also earmarked to reduce its intake, from 60 to 30, but these plans were dropped. This year, 44 children who put it down as first second or third preference have been offered a place there.

Other schools where plans to drop intakes have been abandoned by the council in recent years are also still struggling to fill places, mostly on the outskirts of the city on estates where former council homes have been converted to student housing.

Bevendean Primary School, intake 60, has offered 36 places; Coldean Primary, intake 60, has offered 34 places; Carden Primary, intake 60, has offered 41 places.

Children who don’t get any of their three preferences are offered a place at the nearest school with free places.