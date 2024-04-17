Albion’s charity arm has opened a community cafe in a former Brighton pub which neighbours failed to stop developers closing a decade ago.

The Cuthbert in Freshfield Road was the first pub in the city to be listed as an asset of community value.

But this was not enough to stop developers Godfrey Developments successfully applying to build flats on its garden.

The approved plans included a cafe where the ground floor of the pub had once been – but until last month, this had been empty.

Now, Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation has moved into the offices above the former pub and opened a community hub on the ground floor, initially open on weekdays from 9am to 4pm.

A menu posted on the website shows it’s serving food at rock-bottom prices, with sandwiches costing £3.30, salads £5 and hot dishes £5.50.

Mark Barkaway, Head of Marketing, Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation, said: “The Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation has been changing lives in the city for more than 30 years and each week we work with thousands for people across Brighton and Hove.

“Moving our offices and opening a new community hub in the heart of the city is central to our plans to be supporting the city and making a positive difference.

“We’re looking forward to meeting lots of people as they visit our new community hub and to find out more about the work we do.”

After the Cuthbert closed in 2014, a group of residents formed a group called Bungaroosh to try and stop it being turned into flats.

They successfully applied to have it listed as an asset of community value, the first pub in Brighton to be put on the city’s register.

They even submitted their own application to convert it into a community cafe after securing a government grant of £14,000 to develop plans – but never managed to buy the site.

Its new owners Godfrey Investments eventually got planning permission to build on its large pub garden and convert the upstairs to offices in 2018, at their third attempt to develop the site.