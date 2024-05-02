Persistent bed blocking has added to the delays facing patients in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The trust that runs the Royal Sussex, in Brighton, said: “On average, we have been caring for more than 300 medically ready for discharge patients a day – and sometimes many more”

The figure – in a report by chief executive George Findlay – covers all the hospitals run by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

But the Royal Sussex is understood to be one of the worst-affected hospitals in the trust, partly because it is also the biggest.

Work is under way at the Royal Sussex A&E, with £50 million being spent on modernising the area and creating more space for patients to be assessed and treated.

The changes should also improve the experience of patients who arrive by ambulance.

Some of the money will also enable an expansion of the medical assessment unit over the next three years and changes to the surgical assessment unit aimed at improving “patient flow” through the hospital.

Dr Findlay set out some of the challenges facing the trust at a board meeting this morning (Thursday 2 May).

He said: “The past three months have been characterised by an unseasonal extension of winter pressures into spring, with all our hospitals continuing to operate either at – or even above – full capacity for prolonged periods.

“Consequently, we have had to call ‘business continuity incidents’ on several occasions at each of our main hospitals to redirect resources and call upon greater support from system partners to help more patients leave hospital in a safe and timely manner.

“While we have seen an increase in attendances at all our emergency departments, more significant has been the growing proportion of acutely unwell people who have needed urgent admission on to a ward.

“At the same time, an unsustainable number of our beds have been occupied by patients who are medically ready for discharge but who are unable to leave hospital while they are waiting for non-acute care elsewhere to be arranged or become available.

“On average, we have been caring for more than 300 medically ready for discharge patients a day, and sometimes many more, which is the equivalent to more than 10 full wards that need to be staffed and resourced despite their patients no longer requiring acute hospital care.

“Sadly, this has resulted in longer waits in our emergency departments recently due to beds not being available when they are needed most.

“We deeply regret how this has affected patients and I wish to apologise to anyone who has experienced this in recent months.

“We are working extremely hard to address the problem, with high-profile improvement programmes to ensure we are doing all we can to improve flow through our hospitals, and by working very closely with our system partners – but they too are experiencing significant systemic pressures.

“At the beginning of April, we also had to declare a ‘critical incident’ when a highly contagious strain of a diarrhoea and vomiting bug circulating in the Chichester area led to an outbreak at St Richard’s Hospital at a time when the hospital was already operating at full capacity.

“Several wards were closed, visiting suspended and ambulance diversions put in place to Worthing Hospital and Princess Royal A&E units.

“I am hugely grateful for the support of colleagues in these hospitals, as well as the way everyone at St Richard’s responded to the incident.

“Their efforts were acknowledged by an outpouring of supportive and kind messages on social media.”