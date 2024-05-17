The first Brighton and Hove Tree Festival comes to an end this weekend and includes a rare chance to hear from experts about an increasingly rare species – the elm.

The free event, the Fantastic Elms and Other Amazing Trees Forum, starts at 3pm tomorrow (Saturday 18 May) at the Friends’ Meeting House, in Ship Street, Brighton.

The organisers said: “Meet the tree experts for a lively afternoon of talks and discussion followed by a chance to mingle and meet the panellists over afternoon tea.”

The Brighton and Hove Tree Festival started last weekend and is believed to be the only tree festival outside London.

It coincides with the London Urban Tree Festival and the Brighton Fringe. The organisers added: “The aim is to increase public awareness of the immense value of trees to the city and its residents.

“The inaugural festival is sponsored by Connick Tree Care, Hanningtons Brighton and Rampion. It is being organised by a team of volunteers supported by CPRE Sussex.”

There has been a good turnout for all the events, including walks and talks taking in the birds and the bees and a visual feast of beautiful blossom.

And the photo competition – on the theme of “I love this tree because …” – attracted more than 100 entries.

The CPRE (Campaign to Protect Rural England) also announced the first digital map of notable trees in Brighton and Hove parks, with app-guided tree trails.

The countryside charity said: “Brighton and Hove has some amazing and unusual trees in its parks and streets including a nationally important collection of rare elms.

“For the first time, using your computer or smartphone, you can discover where these trees are and find out more about them.

“The trees on these digital tree trails have been identified and selected in a collaborative effort by park Friends’ groups and local tree experts including Brighton and Hove City Council tree officers.

“The digital tree maps have been produced by Simon Edwards, of TiCL Media Ltd, who, with the Tree Council of Great Britain and the National Federation of Parks and Green Spaces have facilitated the creation of such tree trails across the UK.”

Dr Edwards said: “It’s been a privilege working with the different Brighton groups to create these tree maps.

“Brighton is lucky to have so many dedicated professionals and volunteers doing such good work all over the city.

“I hope these maps and trails will help residents find some of Brighton and Hove’s most wonderful trees.

“At present the TiCL app is available on iPhone only. We hope to have an Android version released soon.”

For more about tree trails and the app, click here.

For more about the tree festival, click here.

All the events have been free but the CPRE said that it welcomed donations. To give to the charity, click here.