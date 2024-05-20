Parents and carers are being asked about their childcare needs before and after school.

Brighton and Hove City Council has set up a survey about “wraparound care” for primary school children. It can be found on the Your Voice section of the council’s website.

The survey is in response to government plans to invest £289 million to help provide school-based childcare from 8am to 6pm in term-time.

The government’s plans were announced in the spring budget last year as a way of supporting parents and carers in work as well as those looking for a job.

The National Wraparound Care Handbook said that there might be times when parents’ needs would differ and in some parts of the country there might be demand for different hours.

The handbook said: “Local authorities should promote the use of tax-free childcare and universal credit childcare and encourage providers to sign up to accept both.”

The council is keen for parents and carers to take part in its survey if they have children up to four years old or currently in primary school.

The survey asks participants whether they need or use breakfast clubs and after-school clubs, the times required and how they pay.

Further questions ask about the priorities of those who need wraparound care and the requirements for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Councils are expected to submit a delivery plan to the government by the end of next month to secure funding by the end of July and start delivering wraparound care in September.

The survey is open until Friday 7 June.

Government funding for the scheme is due to end in March 2026.