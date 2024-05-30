One of the main roads through Hove has reopened after police closed it while they tried to talk a woman down from scaffolding.

Sussex Police closed the road near St Andrew’s Church and the Tesco superstore just after 5pm.

Paramedics joined the police at the scene as they worked to resolve the stand-off safely.

Traffic built up and buses were diverted along Blatchington Road.

Sussex Police said earlier: “Emergency services are responding to a concern for a woman’s welfare in Church Road, Hove, which was reported shortly after 5pm on Thursday 30 May.

“An increased police presence is expected in the area while the incident is ongoing.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience.

“This is an isolated incident and poses no threat to the wider community.“