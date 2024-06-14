Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour have been named as substitutes as Germany face Scotland in the opening match of the Euro 2024 finals this evening (Friday 14 June).

The two Brighton and Hove Albion midfielders find themselves on opposing sides as tournament hosts Germany take on the Scots in Munich, with kick-off due at 8pm British Summer Time.

Gilmour said that the chance to play in the match and the tournament – with games to come against Switzerland and Hungary – would be amazing and the “stuff of dreams”.

He turned 23 on Tuesday (11 June) and told a press conference that he wanted to play every game possible.

Gilmour said: “It is a competitive midfield. We all want to play every game, fighting against each other, but it is a good competitiveness.

“Everyone wants to start and at the end of the day it is up to the manager. And you just need to do your best in training and see what the manager thinks.

“Of course I want to start the game and play every game possible. If I did get the opportunity, to walk out would be an amazing feeling.

“The opening game of the Euros, the stuff of dreams. Yeah, excited and we will see what happens.”

Pascal Gross is also on the bench for the start of the opening fixture while Toni Kroos gets the nod on what is expected to be his final tournament for Germany.

The 34-year-old recently earned a Champions League medal with Real Madrid – his sixth winners medal in that competition – and Gilmour is aware of his quality.

He said: “Toni Kroos is unbelievable. You’ve seen what he has done in the game and, just to watch him, he is unbelievable. The way he passes it, he makes the simple things 100 per cent perfect.

“Of course (he’s) one of the greatest midfielders of the game and to test myself and compete would be a great opportunity and I will be excited.”

Gilmour started as a youth player at Rangers before moving to Chelsea and then Brighton. He made his first start for Scotland in a goalless group stage draw against England at Wembley in the delayed Euro 2020 finals and was man of the match.

He said: “I have matured a lot. I was a kid the first time at the Euros and I would say I am not a young kid any more. I grew up a little bit. But it’s all part of the journey. I have really enjoyed it.

“Of course, looking back, the game against England, my first competitive game, (was) a really good game for us all and that is the test you want as a footballer.

“The group is tough but we want to test ourselves and see how far we can go.”

The Tartan Army have arrived in Germany, with tens of thousands having travelled, and Gilmour is aware of the backing they will have both inside and outside the stadium.

He said: “It gives us a real buzz. We all know Scotland is so passionate, especially about football. Everyone wants us to do well and we want to give everything we have got.

“There will be loads at home watching. There is a real buzz around the country and I think you can tell that. We are all getting very excited … and training has been in good spirits.

“We all know it is going to be an amazing night. The atmosphere is going to be incredible with Germany fans and Scotland fans and it is for us to compose ourselves straight away and try to get used to the atmosphere as soon as possible.

“I know in our team we have a lot of players who have played in massive atmospheres but the one against Germany is definitely going to be different.”