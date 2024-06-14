Soft Play are the British punk duo made up of Laurie Vincent and Isaac Holman. After being on hiatus for several years, the band, formerly known as SLAVES, have reignited their partnership under a new moniker, and have been back on the road with The Prodigy marking the band’s much anticipated return to the live arena, which included a gig at the Brighton Centre last November – Review HERE.

Across three UK top ten charting albums, taking root from their 2015 Mercury Prize nominated debut, the duo quickly established themselves as an influential force in the British rock landscape. Their distinctive, unapologetic approach to the genre and kinetic live performances have fortified the band’s avid global fanbase, earning them widespread critical acclaim and coveted festival slots. Along the way, they’ve won the hearts of The Streets’ Mike Skinner, the Beastie Boys Mike D, won multiple NME Awards, had Skepta join them on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and toured with The Prodigy, Kasabian, Jamie T and Wolf Alice.

Soft Play are now back and delivering banger after banger, their sensitive current single ‘Everything and Nothing’ having recently been premiered by Jack Saunders at Radio 1 – and adding to the anticipation for the 19th July release of their new album ‘HEAVY JELLY’ following the thumping intensity of ‘Act Violently’, ‘Mirror Muscles’ and ‘Punk’s Dead’. The duo’s life-affirming resurgence continues with the confirmation of their ‘HEAVY JELLY’ UK tour this October.

Their first headline tour in six years, the ‘HEAVY JELLY’ tour is set to ignite venues across the country from 15th October where they will be kicking off the tour at Brighton Dome (courtesy of LOUT Promotions) and after a further 11 dates, the tour will culminate with a very special Halloween show at the O2 Academy Brixton – with fancy dress very much encouraged.

Their select recent gigs – including headline sets 2000trees, Bearded Theory and a rammed sold-out show at the Electric Brixton – have shown that Soft Play have upped the ante following their return, both in terms of raw power and mischievous humour. As Louder Than War’s review of the Brixton show enthused, “Their raucous energy, sardonic humour, and unadulterated punk spirit proved their return is not only welcome but essential”.

Fans who pre-order ‘HEAVY JELLY’ from https://softplay.lnk.to/store will receive access to a pre-sale for tour tickets – this is also open to everyone who has already pre-ordered the album. Pre-order for ticket access closes Tuesday 18th June at 3pm with pre-sale opening at 9am on Wednesday 19th June and will be live until remaining tickets go on general sale HERE from 9am on Friday 21st June.

The ‘HEAVY JELLY’ UK October headline tour dates are:

15th – Brighton, The Dome

16th – Cardiff, The Tramshed

18th – Birmingham, O2 Institute

19th – Bristol, O2 Academy

20th – Leeds, O2 Academy

22nd – Sheffield, Tramshed

23rd – Manchester, O2 Academy

25th – Liverpool, O2 Academy

26th – Newcastle, NX

27th – Glasgow, Barrowland

29th – Nottingham, Rock City

30th – Norwich, UEA

31st – London, O2 Academy Brixton

In the meantime, Soft Play are hitting the festival circuit, starting today at Download before playing Glastonbury’s Other Stage on June 30th. They’re also confirmed for Tramlines, Truck, Y NOT?, Boardmasters, Bludfest and Victorious in the UK, plus Rock For People (Czechia) and Pohoda (Slovakia).

www.softplayband.com

Support on the Soft Play tour will come from Panic Shack who we last saw live back in March (Review HERE) and prior to that we covered no less than three of their 2023 tour performances (Reviews HERE).

linktr.ee/panicshack