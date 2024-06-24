Australian 7-piece metal band Battlesnake have announced a swift return to Brighton having already thrilled punters at this year’s Great Escape new music festival back in May. The new event, as part of their 16-date UK & EU tour announced today, has been organised by Love Thy Neighbour promoters and Battlesnake will be here in Brighton on Tuesday 24th September, where they will be filling The Prince Albert which is located very near to Brighton mainline railway station.

Battlesnake have emerged from the depths of the underworld. With a powerful sound that can only be described as the genetically engineered cyborg super child of Queen, King Gizzard and Judas Priest, the band has quickly gained a reputation for their high-impact live performances and epic, theatrical songwriting. Mortals tremble, all hail Battlesnake!

Battlesnake released their debut EP in 2020. A powerful 6 track release titled ‘Myths and Legends from Gorbag’s Domain’. Their first full length, self-titled album followed in 2023. This album and their high impact live show has garnered the interest of the Australian music industry. Recently the band supported KISS on their End of The World Tour, The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction on the The World Is a Vampire tour.

Check out their Bandcamp page HERE.

Tickets for the Brighton concert will go on sale Wednesday 26th June at 10am from Love Thy Neighbour and also from SeeTickets.