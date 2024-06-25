Brazilian band CSS will be bringing their infectious energy to Brighton this week. They will be playing at the popular Chalk venue in Pool Valley this Friday 28th June. Their aptly named ‘It’s Been A Number Of Years Tour 2024’ will see Lovefoxxx, Ana Rezende, Carolina Parra and Luiza Sá aka CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) back in action!

“Even though we weren’t active for 20 years straight, it’s bananas to come back in 2024 to celebrate these two decades.” Lovefoxxx says, “I DJ often, and I am approached by fans who tell me how much “we’ve helped them figure out themselves”, “showed a way out” out of societal norms, and even “inspired them to be who they are” – which melts my heart because most of these fans are delicate queer, creative people.

CSS always had this stance of not taking itself seriously and it is still true. We first got together because we wanted an excuse to live and work at the right time. We are deeply united by our sense of humour and our deep sisterhood and friendship. It’s so nice to know we touched some people and are still harvesting this love 20 years later.

So since the cycle of life can’t be stopped and trends come back after 20 years: demand came and we are honoured to do a celebration tour. Sing the hits and non-hits. Jump around, make jokes, reconnect with this energy that only CSS delivers to us and give it a go, for the naive times, for the raw and crazy, to fall in love again in the clubs, once more!”

When the members of CSS (Cansei de Ser Sexy) slowly started drifting away from the project in 2014, it wasn’t due to a lack of passion. Rather, they decided to pursue other projects because the band had become a job – an ironic twist considering its members started the group to get out of the monotony of day jobs. When the gang of friends decided to pursue music in 2003, they did so as a way to leave work early and perform at clubs. “In São Paulo,” bandleader and vocalist Lovefoxxx explains, “if you did creative things, it was easier to get off work to perform shows.” And so, CSS was born out of a passion for laughter, dance music, and, yes, the occasional chance to ditch the 9-5 job. “What keeps us together as friends and probably helped convince us to reunite as a band is our humour. We laugh at the same stuff. We have our own language,” Lovefoxxx concludes.

Check out these CSS video’s: ‘Alala’, ‘City Grrrl’, ‘Into The Sun’ and ‘Hits Me Like A Rock’.

Fast forward 20 years and the band are currently bringing their vaunted live show to people in the UK, having already played in Glasgow, Manchester and last night in Leeds. Tonight they are in Birmingham and on Thursday in London, followed by their Brighton date this Friday. After which they will be heading to Oxford and Bristol, and over to the continent to play Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, Lison and finally Porto on 7th July.

Find your CSS tickets from Crosstown Concerts, SeeTickets and Ticketweb.

www.cssmusic.club