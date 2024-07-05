The turnout is down in all three Brighton and Hove constituencies, with the biggest drop in Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven.

The highest turnout was in Hove and Portslade, with 70.42 per cent of electors casting their vote or 52,156 out of 74,063. The percentage was down from 75.9 per cent in 2019.

Next was Brighton Pavilion, where the Greens are increasingly confident of holding the seat won by Caroline Lucas in 2010 and, with her retirement from the Commons, where Sian Berry is standing.

The turnout fell from 73.4 per cent to 70.3 per cent, with 52,572 of the 74,786 electors voting.

In Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, where the former Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle was suspended, the turnout fell from 69.5 per cent to 59.96 per cent, with 41,243 electors out of 68,784 voting.

A by-election is also being held for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council in the Brunswick and Adelaide ward after Labour councillor Jilly Stevens stood down because of ill health.

The seat is looking tightly contested between Labour and the Greens, with a turnout of 65.14 per cent – or 5,321 electors out 8,030.

The first result has yet to be announced.