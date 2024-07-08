A Brighton police officer is due to appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday 9 July) charged with assault.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Adam Burke, 29, will appear before Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 9 July charged with assault.”

The force said that the charge was “in connection with use of force on a member of the public at an incident in Brighton in December 2023 while he was on duty as a Sussex Police officer”.

Sussex Police added: “Burke resigned from his position as a police constable in December 2023.

“The matter was investigated by the force Professional Standards Department who will also consider misconduct proceedings once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”